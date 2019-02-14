Faisal Chowk blast martyrs paid tribute

LAHORE: On the eve of second anniversary of martyrs of Faisal Chowk bomb blast, Quran Khawani was held at Jamia Masjid Police Lines, Qilla Gujjar Singh under the supervision of SP Headquarters Syed Karrar Hussain.

Punjab IG Amjad Javed Saleemi visited the Martyrs’ Monument (Yaadgar-e- Shuhada) at Mall Road on the second anniversary of martyrs of Faisal Chowk blast. Speaking on the occasion, he said the martyrs of Punjab police would remain alive in our hearts. “I and the whole police force salute the brave martyrs and it is result of their sacrifices that the graph of terrorism had plummeted to only two incidents last year.

The IG laid a floral wreath on Yaadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha. He said the officials who sacrificed their lives for the country were our asset. He said Cap (R) Mobeen’s sacrifice would always be remembered and Punjab police’s history was full of such brave officers.

Dr Qari Fazal Manan prayed for the martyrs. Syed Karrar said great nations never forget the sacrifices of their martyrs. He said the history of Punjab police was full of sacrifices. Meanwhile, Lahore DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas Nazir has said that sacrificing life in the line of duty has always been a great tradition of Punjab police.

The role of police officials in maintaining law and order situation in the country and defeat the vested interest of the terrorists to weaken our country has been exemplary. He said the officials who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty were the assets of Punjab police. Each and every cop is striving diligently for providing security to the life and properties of people.

He said sacrifices of DIG Captain (R) Ahmad Mobeen, SSP Zahid Gondal and others had uplifted the morale of police force. The DIG said this while talking to media during the second anniversary held at Yadgaar-e-Shuhda to observe the sacrifices of Police officials who were martyred in Faisal Chowk blast incident.

cops warned: Lahore DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas Nazir has warned the SDPOs and SHOs not to involve in activities of illegal possession of land otherwise strict action would be taken against them, leading to their arrest.

He directed the SDPOs and SHOs to take strict action against violation of the Loudspeaker Act in wake of National Action Plan in their respective areas. The DIG said this while presiding over a meeting regarding Sadar Division Police. Lahore SSP Operations Captain (R) Mustansir Feroze, Sadar Division SP Syed Ali and all SDPOs and SHOs concerned attended the meeting.

The DIG reviewed different measures taken by the Sadar Division police for the elimination of crime. He declared the performance of all the circle officers and SHOs non-satisfactory and directed to issue show cause notices to all the SHOs concerned for not controlling the crimes and failing in to meet the target of arresting proclaimed offenders. He said the SHOs having continuous poor performance with regard to failure in crime control would be replaced.

Waqas further said all the police stations with the top crime ratio have been provided with additional force and exempted from all law and order duties so that they could focus on chasing the proclaimed offenders and maintaining law and order situation.