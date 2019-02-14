Careem to distribute free helmets to highlight importance of road safety

Islamabad: To highlight the importance road safety, Careem in collaboration with Traffic Police started a campaign of distributing free helmets to motorcyclist in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

According to Motorway Police, around 15000 people die annually in Pakistan and 50 percent of the accidents are of bike riders, where serious injuries could have been avoided by use of helmets.

Head injuries are a major cause of death, injury and disability among motorcyclist and those who ride the pillion seat. According to a research by World Health Organization, lack or inappropriate use of helmets has been shown to increase the risk of fatalities and injuries resulting from road crashes involving motorized two-wheelers. Non-helmeted motorcyclists are three times more likely to sustain head injuries in a crash compared to those wearing helmets.

The law of Pakistan’s also requires motorcyclists and the one riding the pillion seat to wear a helmet under Motor Vehicle Ordinance of 1965. The initiative of Careem Pakistan in partnership with authorities is to bring about an awareness amongst motorcyclist to ensure that safety instrumental while riding.***