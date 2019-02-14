Governor Ismail decries delays in implementing LG law empowering mayor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday lamented that the draft of the new local government law sent by the federal government to the provincial administration to empower the office of the Karachi mayor is facing delays in implementation.

On his visit to Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim in Clifton along with Mayor Waseem Akhtar, the governor said the draft was also sent to the other provinces, but its implementation is facing delays only in Sindh.

Ismail said the federal government will continue to provide support for empowering the mayor’s office, adding that the authority of the mayor has been devoid of powers and funds.

He said that a request will be sent to the prime minister to provide funds for the lifting of the debris generated by the anti-encroachment drive in the city so that this civic campaign can be meaningfully concluded.

The governor said the federation will continue to support the civic authorities for the city’s beautification. He praised the mayor’s efforts to improve the condition of Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim, saying that the park is now in a much better condition.

Ismail said Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the renovated park in line with the aspirations of Karachi’s people. The governor praised the performance of the city’s municipal agencies to ensure a productive and efficient civic system for the people.

To a question about security, he said the incumbent Sindh police chief is an upright and dutiful officer who has been discharging his duties with the utmost integrity. He said the officer has been posted on the Sindh government’s recommendation, so there should not be any dispute regarding him, adding that if there is any dispute, it should be mutually resolved through talks.

Ismail was of the point of view that the provincial government should not create hurdles in the working of the police force and let it function independently.

MQM delegation

A six-member Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation, which was led by Faisal Subzwari, met Ismail at the Governor House. The governor condoled with the delegation on the recent death of an MQM-P activist in New Karachi during an attack on the party’s office.

The delegation expressed concerns over the law and order situation in the province. The governor said that every effort will be made to ensure justice, adding that it is the PM’s vision to ensure justice to everyone without any discrimination.