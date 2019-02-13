Zeeshan again declared terrorist in JIT Sahiwal report

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A joint investigation team to probe the Sahiwal tragedy has declared Zeeshan terrorist in its second report as well.
The JIT report is in its final stage. This report is being prepared under the guidance of Additional IG Ijaz Shah. Sources say as Zeeshan has been declared terrorist, there will be no financial support for his family.
