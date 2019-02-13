Baig appointed chairman

KARACHI: The President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai has appointed leading industrialist Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Chairman Pak UAE Business Council for 2019.

The Pak-UAE Business Council comprises heads of the leading Pakistani and UAE companies. Baig was elected unopposed to the council. The other directors elected at the Pak-UAE Business Council included Zohair Naseer, Maqsood Ahmed Naz, Khalid Masood, Muhammad Usama Qureshi, Bilal Barket, Muhammad Anwer Qureshi, Syed Kashif Ali and Haji Muhammad Rafiq Giga.

Baig has old business interests in the UAE for the last 33 years. He was instrumental in attracting substantial foreign investment and UAE was declared the single largest investor in Pakistan during 1998 to 2008. Baig also led the FPCCI businessmen delegation to the UAE and held meetings with the minister for foreign trade resulting in substantial increase of trade and investment between the Pakistan and UAE. Baig will be representing the forthcoming Pak UAE joint ministerial commission in Abu Dhabi led by foreign ministers of both countries.