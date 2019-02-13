No free Haj this year

Islamabad : In Haj Policy 2019, the ban on Free Haj would continue this year, besides allocating special quota for octogenarian applicants, three consecutive time failures and labourers haj aspirants, reveals the policy of Government Haj Scheme.

According to policy, 10,000 seats would be reserved for senior citizen (above the age of 80 years).

Female Pilgrims above the age of 80 years may be accompanied by female helpers along with their joint ‘mehram’ while male aged pilgrims may be accompanied by one helper.

According to the policy, 10,000 seats would be reserved for persons who have been unsuccessful in ballot continuously for the last three years 2016, 2017 & 2018. 1.5 per cent of the total seats under Government scheme will be reserved for hardship cases.

500 seats have been reserved for low paid organizations, companies registered with Employees Old-Age Benefits Institutions (EOBI) / Workers Welfare Fund under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

As many as 184,210 Pakistanis would perform sacred religious obligation as comparing to previous year’s 179,210. The additional quota of 5,000 would be distributed among new non quota holder Haj Group Organisers (HGOs).

60 per cent quota of total ''hujjaj'' has been allocated to government scheme and 40 per cent to Haj Group Organisers (HGOs).

The Haj dues for Haj 2019 under Government Haj Scheme will be Rs436,975 and Rs426,975 Multan & Rahim Yar Khan) and South (Karachi, Quetta & Sukkur) regions respectively.

Qurbani charges will be Rs19,451. Applications under Government Scheme will be received by 14 designated banks including Habib Bank Limited, United Bank Limited, National Bank of Pakistan, MCB Bank Limited, Allied Bank Limited, Bank of Punjab, Meezan Bank, Bank Al Bank Al-Habib, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Faysal Bank, Habib Metro Bank Limited, Bank and Dubai Islamic Ban from Feb 25 to March 6, 2019. It has been made mandatory for a female pilgrim of any age to be accompanied by a Mehram.

However, in case of Fiqah Jafria female pilgrim above the age of 45 years, mandatory condition of ‘mehram’ will be implemented in the light of Saudi ‘taleemat’.

Hujjaj Mohafiz Scheme based on the concept of ‘Takaful’ will continue in Haj Policy 2019. A comprehensive awareness and training campaign will be launched for hujjaj and welfare staff.

Each HGO is required to submit performance guarantee from 5% and 10% of packages (package x quota) for old and new HGOs respectively in the form of Bank/Cash Guarantee which will be released on satisfactory performance.

Monitoring and supervision mechanism for Haj operation of both Government & Private schemes will be ensured.

To facilitate Hujjaj, Haj Medical Mission, ‘Moavineen-i-Hujjaj’, Seasonal staff of MORA & IH and KSA-based Moavineen-i-Hujjaj will be deputed as per requirement in KSA for Haj 2019. All the Hujjaj will be provided five (05) litres of Zam Zam.

Some new initiatives are under process to be introduced for Haj 2019, i.e. launching of ‘Road to Makkah’ project at JIA, Karachi.

Negotiations are underway with KSA authorities for the introduction of E-Visa facility to the hujjaj for Haj-2019 to meet the international standard.

Temporary Haji Camp will be established in Gilgit and Hujjaj from Gilgit to Islamabad airport will be transported through buses on Government expense. Hujjaj from the Quetta will be airlifted directly to KSA.

Biometric verification arrangements will be made in the far flung districts of Sakardu, Turbat, Khuzdar, Chitral & Muzaffarabad.