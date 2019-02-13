17 held for immoral activities

Islamabad: Islamabad Loi Bher Police Station has arrested 17 persons including nine women for their alleged involvement in immoral activities, police said.

Following directions of SP (Rural Zone) Muhammad Umer, a team headed by ASP Sihala Muhammad Essa conducted raids at houses in a town after getting information. During a raid, police nabbed seven male and five females for alleged involvement in immoral activities while four women were held during other raid.

Two persons Shabbir alias Mota and Rehan were held during these raids found involved in running these brothels while find and narcotics were also recovered.

Cases have been registered against all nabbed persons and further investigation is underway. SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance and directed all police officials for effective action against such persons in their respective areas.