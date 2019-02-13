Witnesses to testify in Meesha case on 26th

LAHORE: An additional district and session’s court will record statements of four witnesses of plaintiff on February 26 in a defamation suit filed by actor Ali Zafar against singer Meesha Shafi.

It has learnt that two witnesses are female out of four witnesses presented by the complainant Ali Zafar. However, Additional District and Sessions Judge Shakil Ahmad adjourned the hearing as the counsel of Meesha Shafi sought adjournment.

The judge directed both parties and witnesses to appear before the court by February 26 and record the statements. As per case details, singer-turned actor Ali Zafar had filed a defamation suit worth Rs1 billion against Meesha Shafi on the charges of defaming the singer through allegations of sexual harassment. The singer filed the defamation suit through his counsel Rana Intizar.

The counsel of Ali Zafar contended before the court that Meesha Shafi defamed the repute of his client through baseless allegations. The counsel pleaded the court to direct Meesha to apologise from his client along with a fine of Rs1 billion for extending baseless allegations against his client. The counsel requested the court to direct Meesha Shafi to pay Rs1 billion to his client, Rs20 million for mental torture, Rs80 million for loss of contracts, Rs400 million for loss of business opportunities and Rs500 million for loss of reputation.