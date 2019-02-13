Painting contest at Alhamra Cultural Complex

LAHORE: A painting competition highlighting the talent of young students from different universities opened at the Alhamra Cultural Complex, Gaddafi Stadium Tuesday.

The competition that was organised by the Lahore Arts Council aimed at promoting the talent of fine arts students and encouraging their painting skills. The Lahore Arts Council had invited fine arts students from all educational institutes to participate in this landscape competition. The basic purpose of this competition was to generate a healthy activity for the students.

The jury comprising Sarosh Tariq, Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi and Rafia Tariq, selected the winner. More than 36 students from 17 universities took part in this competition. Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Athar Ali Khan along with jury members distributed the cash prizes and shields among the winners. Asif Husain was declared the winner in the competition; Danish got the second position, Mariam Qazi the third and Mariam Shahid got the fourth position. Speaking on the occasion, Lahore Arts Council Executive Director thanked all the universities and students for their participation with a great amount of enthusiasm. He congratulated all the winners and said that Lahore Arts Council hoped to continue this competition for upcoming years with more zeal. This competition would be the yearly feature of Lahore Arts Council in future, he added. He expressed the hope that young artists from all universities would make use of this opportunity; the competition revealed how students could produce great works within hours, he concluded.