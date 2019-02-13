Goods worth millions reduced to ashes in warehouse fire

A third-degree fire broke out in a textile mill warehouse in SITE area late on Monday night, causing loss worth million of rupees.

According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade, initially two fire tenders was called in to put it out, but they were unable to control the blaze. More fire tenders were called in and after 14 hours of intense efforts, it was finally put out.

No loss of life was reported while the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. The fire was intense due to the presence of the cotton in the warehouse and goods worth million of rupees were reduced to ashes, the spokesman added.

According to Chief Fire Officer Tehseen Siddiqui, strong winds also caused delay in extinguishing the fire, adding that 15 water tankers were also provided by the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board to help in fire extinguishing work. He said that the fire tenders of Pakistan Navy and Defence Housing Authority also participated in the controlling the blaze.