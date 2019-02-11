Jhagra says Imran imposed on nation

NOWSHERA: Former governor and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was not elected rather he was imposed on the nation through a fake mandate.

Talking to reporters here, he said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif conducted nuclear tests and made the country’s defence invincible.

He said that the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior minister in Punjab, Abdul Aleem Khan, was a drama and a balancing act.

Jhagra said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf could not deliver on its pledges and the people were disappointed with its performance.

He said that Nawaz Sharif left his ailing wife on the hospital bed and arrived in the country to face the courts.

Former governor and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said that his party leadership was unblemished and did not need any NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance).

He believed the National Accountability Bureau was being used to harass the opposition. The former governor said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders were involved in corruption and no action was being taken against them.