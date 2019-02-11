CM chairs meeting on media strategy

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan presided over a meeting to finalise the media strategy for the province after the merger and integration of newly merged districts into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to an official handout, Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, KP Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai, Advisor to CM Ajmal Wazir and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Iftikhar Durrani attended the meeting. Addressing the meeting, the chief minister directed for an integrated media communication strategy for the provincial government. He said it was needed to inform the people about various reforms, legislation, development activities, rehabilitation of newly merged districts and efficient services in all sectors after the merger.

Mahmood Khan directed to post officers of the Information Department for the dedicated public relations in the newly merged districts.

He also directed to provide additional office accommodation for the headquarters and officers for field duties in the newly merged districts. The chief minister said a comprehensive developmental mainstreaming and integration plan had been finalized for the benefit of the people. He directed the Information Department to be ready for the futuristic challenging responsibilities after the merger of areas of the erstwhile Fata.