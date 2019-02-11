PM meets Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Lebanese leaders in Dubai

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan held meetings with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Lebanese counterpart Saad El-Din Rafik Al-Hariri on the sidelines of the 7th edition of the World Government Summit in Dubai on Sunday.

Imran Khan and the crown prince of Abu Dhabi exchanged views on matters of bilateral interest.

In meeting with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at Diwan-e-Amiri, both the leaders discussed bilateral relations as well as the trade and economic cooperation. Delegation level talks were also held between the prime minister and emir of Qatar. All issues of bilateral nature, especially the strengthening of economic and trade relations between the two countries, were discussed during the one-on-on and delegation-level talks.

The emir of Qatar hosted a lunch for the prime minister and the members of the Pakistani delegation. Earlier, an official welcome ceremony in the honour of Imran Khan was held at Diwan-e-Amiri. Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received the Prime Minister at Diwan-e-Amiri.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan met his Lebanese counterpart and discussed the bilateral ties and regional situation.

Representatives of Sikh community in Qatar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and thanked him for the ground-breaking of Kartarpur Corridor which was the longstanding desire of the Sikh community globally. They said that Imran Khan by laying the foundation stone of Kartarpur Corridor had won the hearts of Sikh community from across the globe.

Meanwhile, the prime minister condemned the terrorist attack in Afghanistan’s Maidan Wardak province and conveyed his condolences to the people of Afghanistan over loss of lives.

On his Twitter account, the prime minister said, “My condolences go to the people of Afghanistan at the great loss of life, suffered in the condemnable act of terror in Maidan Wardak province.” He also prayed for the early return of peace in the war-ravaged neighbouring country.