Mon Feb 11, 2019
AY
Asim Yasin
February 11, 2019

NA speaker removes Shahbaz from 3 bodies

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has removed the membership of the Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif from three standing committees on his request for withdrawal of his name.

The Opposition Leader in the National Assembly had requested the speaker for withdrawal of his name from Standing committees of Information, LAW and Justice and Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan. According to notification, the name of the opposition leader was withdrawn from the Standing committees on the request of Shahbaz Sharif, who asked for withdrawal of his name from the three standing committees.

