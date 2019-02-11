Nobody has asked govt for NRO: Gilani

BUREWALA: Former premier Yusuf Raza Gilani has said that nobody has demanded the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government.

He was talking to the local media after offering condolences with the family members of late PPP leader Rao Abid Ali Khan at Mujahid Colony here on Sunday afternoon. “The Nawaz government had framed 26 cases against me. We respect all the institutions but the institutions should also work in their constitutional boundaries. The PTI government has failed at all fronts while justice should be provided to Sahiwal victims,” he added. He said the government was distracting the people from the real issues. “It is shame that the current regime is not dealing with the actual problems of the masses. I do not understand that why my name is put on the Exit Control List (ECL) as I was going to attend the conference abroad as a keynote speaker and putting my name in the ECL is a violation of the court’s order.” He said that the Sindh public rallies were not linked with money laundering and fake bank accounts case.

Gilani said that the accountability process should be neutral but the incumbent government was taking revenge from its rivals in the name of accountability. “My government had passed the south Punjab resolution from the Senate.

The PTI government will not make the south Punjab province rather they are making a British-style secretariat to impress the people. We are ready to help the government in the formation of the south Punjab province,” he added.