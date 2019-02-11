Indiscriminate accountability continues in country: Sarwar

MULTAN: Punjab Governor Chaudhry M Sarwar Sunday said that the indiscriminate accountability process was continuing in the country.

He was talking to media men after inaugurating a water filtration plant installed by Sarwar Foundation here at the district jail.

He said it was evident from the arrest of Punjab former senior minister Aleem Khan by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He said NAB was investigating allegations against the three ministers of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, which had not so far been proved. He said that Sarwar Foundation was ensuring facility of clean drinking water and free hepatitis medicines to the inmates of all prisons in the country. He said it had also initiated a unique step for the release of those prisoners, who had been facing imprisonment due to non-payment of fine. Training of different skills was also imparted to female prisoners by the foundation so that they could earn their livelihood after their release, he added.

To a question, the governor said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was running the administrative matters effectively with the consensus of his cabinet ministers and assembly members. He said the economic crisis was the biggest challenge and the incumbent government had overcome it without getting help from the International Monetary Fund. The problems being faced by the country today were because of the wrong economic policies and other decisions taken by the past regimes, he added.

Sarwar said that the PTI government had retrieved the 2500 acres state land at Nankana Sahib, which had been under illegal occupation for the last 70 years. “This is new Pakistan where the government has no influence over any department.”

“With the proposed establishment of sub-secretariat in south Punjab on July 1, the devolution of power would facilitate the local people. A special committee of 'Sooba Mahaaz' has been formed to make all-out efforts for the creation of the province, he added. To another question, he said that consensus was being developed among all the stakeholders for the building of sub-secretariat in south Punjab. He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Q had no major differences with the PTI. Ups and downs in the relations between the coalition partners were a routine matter, he added.

462 power pilferers fined: Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has imposed Rs14.9 million fine on 462 power pilferers and got registered FIRs against 160 power pilferers during February.

According to Mepco sources, a task force, along with the district administration, and police started operation against power pilferers across 13 districts of the Mepco region.

Labourer rescued from well: The Rescue-1122 rescued a labourer from a well here on Sunday.

He was trapped in an under-construction well near Head Thokar on Nawabpur Road.

According to sources, 50-year-old labourer M Aslam was busy working at an under-construction well when he was trapped due to the falling of the mass load. The Rescue-1122 shifted the labourer to Nishtar Hospital.