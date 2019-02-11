close
Mon Feb 11, 2019
February 11, 2019

Winter season to prolong this year

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: The Meteorological Department of Pakistan (MET) on Sunday predicted that the winter season this year would be prolonged due to maximum rains and snowfall in the northern areas of the country. However, the Met office has predicted that more rain and snowfall would be experienced for which the temperature would drop down to 5°C or 6°C in different cities of the country during spring season. “This winter the country would witness coldest weather patterns as heavy rain spells and snow were observed in the country,” it added. The spokesperson of the Met office said the country would experience more spells of rain in the month of February and March, resulting in continuous decline in mercury. He said different cities would witness more fog, especially in Hazara division, Upper Punjab and Upper Sindh. He said the northern areas including Gigit-Baltistan, Murree and Azad Kashmir would observe heavy snowfall. Different spells of rain would continue till May, which would turn weather cold and pleasant.

