Hamza’s newborn daughter to undergo cardiac operation

LONDON: Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Sharif’s new-born daughter has been diagnosed with a serious cardiac issue and doctors have advised the parents that she must undergo a life-saving surgery.

A trusted source at the clinic here in West London, where the new born along with her mother is admitted, told Geo News that the baby girl was born with a serious cardiac situation and was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the private hospital.

Hamza Shahbaz Sharif arrived in London on February 3 after the Lahore High Court gave him one-time permission to leave the country for a period of 10 days – till February 13. The source at the clinic shared that medical situation of the child is of serious nature and that her condition is “complicated and serious”.

Hospital source said: “Doctors have told the family that the baby’s situation is such that she must remain in intensive care unit till the bypass surgery is done, followed by post operation care and stability. Doctors are hopeful that they will do their best.”

The source shared that the baby was born two days after Hamza Shahbaz Sharif reached London from Pakistan. “The doctors had told the family that the unborn baby is showing signs of instability and there could be some issues but its only after the birth of the baby that the doctors were able to determine the extent and seriousness of the problem,” said the clinic source.

Hamza Shahbaz had intended to leave for London to be in hospital with his wife on Nov 27, 2018, but he was barred from boarding the plane and informed by the authorities that his name had been included in the list on National Accountability Bureau's advice.

In a petition, Hamza had pleaded that he had right to travel and free movement was guaranteed under the Constitution, and placing on him on the ECL was in utter violation of his fundamental rights.

The opposition leader in the PA has been seen visiting the West London clinic frequently. “He has been spending most of the time in the hospital where his wife remains admitted with the new born baby,” said the source.