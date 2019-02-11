Wasim vows to bring Test-playing teams to Pakistan

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Managing Director Wasim Khan on Sunday said bringing Test-playing teams to the country remains his top priority, as he reiterated the need to revive international cricket here.

Wasim, while addressing a press conference in Lahore along with PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, said all efforts were being made to fully restore international cricket in Pakistan. The newly-appointed managing director acknowledged the need for improvement in domestic cricket structure in order to bring consistency in the national team’s performance.

"Our actual problem is at the grassroots, in the system," Wasim said, adding that system wasn’t strong and the outcome was visible in the performance of the cricket team, particularly in Tests. He pointed out that any long-term change would take time to implement, and that the results would not be visible in mere six months’ time. He added that the PCB's job was to examine the system of domestic cricket and strengthen cricket at the grass roots. PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, addressing the press conference, praised Wasim Khan’s contributions to cricket and said that he brings a wealth of experience and leadership skills to the board.