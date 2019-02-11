Pakistan-Windies women meet in ODI series decider today

LAHORE: Pakistan and Windies have their eyes set on an ODI series win as the two sides clash in the decider at the ICC Academy Dubai on Monday. The series is currently locked at 1-1 after two games. After a 146-run loss in the first match (Dubai International Stadium), the Bismah Maroof led Pakistan made a strong comeback to secure a 34-run win at the ICC Academy on Saturday.

The two teams who are aiming to win the series and collect valuable ICC Women’s Championship points, in the ongoing fourth round, meet at the ICC Academy Dubai for the final on Monday morning.

The two teams rested on Sunday, Bismah Maroof who returned to the eleven to lead her side to a win in the second game after missing the opener due to a jaw injury believes that her team has the prowess to record a first-ever ODI series win over the Windies.

“The next match is incredibly important for us both in terms of the (ICC Women’s Championship) points and a series win. I am hopeful that my team will carry forward the momentum they gained in the second game and play to the best of their ability in the all-important series decider tomorrow.” Bismah said.

West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor wants to put behind the loss on Saturday, her aim too is a series win and feels that an exciting game is in the offing on Monday. “We hope to bounce back in the final match. It's a must win game for both sides so we are in for an exciting series decider.” Taylor said.

Heading into the final game, the West Indies enjoy an 18-6 lead over Pakistan in the ODI format, however Pakistan’s comfortable win in the second ODI has made the final game wide open.