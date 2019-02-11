PCB unveils schedule of Pak-India ODIs in UAE

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board Sunday revealed the schedule of five-match ODI series between Pakistan and Australia, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates with the opener to be stage in Sharjah on March 22 and the last match in Dubai on March 31.

Pakistan are ranked fifth on the ICC ODI rankings, while Australia are sixth – just two points behind. The series is part of both sides’ ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 preparations, where Australia will defend the title. Both the sides will square off against each other in the event proper in Taunton on 12 June.

“Australia are the world champions and this series will provide the Pakistan cricket team an opportunity to assess their Word Cup preparations,” PCB Director Cricket - International, Zakir Khan, said.

“The PCB was optimistic that it will be able to convince Cricket Australia to send its side for some matches after successfully staging high-profile bilateral international series and the HBL Pakistan Super League matches in the past 18 months. But, we are disappointed for the enthusiastic and passionate cricket fans in Pakistan who will now have to wait for some more time before they can see the Australia cricket team live in action for the first time since 1998.

“However, the CA has confirmed that they will send their security expert to oversee the execution of security plans for the HBL PSL 2019 matches and bilateral series against other international sides in Pakistan, and will also speak with the ICC-recommended PCB security consultant. In the meantime, the CA have confirmed they will maintain regular contact with the ICC,” Zakir added.

AFP adds from Karachi: Pakistan cricket authorities were forced to schedule all five one-day internationals against Australia in the United Arab Emirates after the Aussies refused to visit the Asian country over security fears.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had invited Australia to play two of the five one-day internationals in Pakistan to further their attempts to revive international cricket at home, suspended since attacks on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009.

Cricket Australia (CA) acted on their government’s advise not to tour Pakistan where no Australian senior team has played since 1998 over security fears.The five-match series will kick off both team’s preparation for the World Cup to be held in England from May 30-July 14.

Sharjah will host the first two matches on March 22 and 24 followed by matches in Abu Dhabi (March 27) and Dubai (March 29 and 31).

Itinerary: 22 March - 1st ODI, Sharjah (d/n)

March 24 - 2nd ODI, Sharjah (d/n)

March 27 - 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi (d/n)

March 29 - 4th ODI, Dubai (d/n)

March 31 - 5th ODI, Dubai (d/n).