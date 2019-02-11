Poland to buy US rocket system for $414m

WARSAW: Poland said Sunday it will buy mobile rocket launchers worth $414 million (365 million euros) from the United States, as Warsaw seeks closer ties with Washington amid concerns over a resurgent Russia. The deal, due to be signed Wednesday, will “significantly increase the Polish army´s capacities,” Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak told journalists Sunday, adding that delivery was expected by 2023. Made by US weapons giant Lockheed Martin, the HIMARS system can launch six guided rockets with a range of 70 kilometres (37 miles), or a single missile with a 300-kilometre range. It is already being used by 19 countries and has been deployed in Iraq and Syria against the Islamic State group, allowing US troops a precision attack ability even in poor weather when air attacks are hindered. In March last year, Warsaw already signed a $4.75 billion contract to purchase a US-made Patriot anti-missile system. Poland´s rightwing government has been pushing for the United States to open a permanent military base on its soil, where American troops are already stationed on a rotational basis as part of NATO operations. However, the head of the US Army said in September 2018 that Poland might not be ready for a permanent military base because of an apparent lack of space to fulfil the training requirements for American soldiers.