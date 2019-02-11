PFA busts gang selling used oil for cooking

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday busted a gang involved in sale and purchase of rancid/used oil for food preparation purposes in the name of bio-diesel business.

The operation was started from Rawalpindi under the supervision of PFA Director General Captain (r) Muhammad Usman which was extended to other districts of Punjab after getting information and clues from the arrested accused.

The authority simultaneously carried out an operation against the facilitators and agents of the gang in Lahore, Okara and Bahawalpur. The enforcement teams seized 6,600kg harmful used oil which was prepared from 4,000kg waste of animals.

PFA sealed Abid Oil Dealer and Sheikh Abdul Qadir & Sons for selling used/rancid oil to food businesses after recycling in Rawalpindi.