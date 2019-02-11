Get ready for extended winter this season: Met office

Islamabad: Pakistan Meteorological Department here on Sunday predicted that the winter season this year would be prolonged due to maximum rains and snowfall in the northern areas of the country.

However, Met office has predicted that more rain and snowfall would be experienced for which the temperature would drop down to 5°C or 6°C in different cities of the country during spring season.

This winter the country would witness coldest weather patterns as there were observed heavy rain spells and snow in the country, it added. The spokesperson for Met office told that country would experience more spells of rain in the month of February and March resulting in continuous decline in mercury.

He said different cities would also witness more fog especially in Hazara division, Upper Punjab and Upper Sindh areas. He said that northern areas of the country including Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree and Azad Kashmir would observe heavy snowfall. He said that different spells of rain would continue till May which would continue the weather to prevail cold and pleasant.