Mon Feb 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2019

PTI to move no-trust motion against Mansehra Nazim

National

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has decided to move a no-confidence motion against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz district nazim after by-election on PK-30 schedule to be held on February 26. "Our strategy to oust PML-N district nazim is being evolved. We will submit the no-trust move after and a green signal by party leadership," Shahid Rafique, the opposition leader in the district council, told reporters on Sunday.

He said the PTI had gained majority in the district council following local government elections held some three years ago but defection by some of its minority and women members deprived it of forming government. "Now, we have gained the required number to oust the district nazim through a no-confidence motion," said Rafique. He said that his party was also in contact with others parties for the no-confidence motion, which might be tabled following the by-election in PK-30.

