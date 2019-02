Hazard happy with Sarri’s football philosophy

LONDON: Belgian star Eden Hazard has been persistently linked with a move to Spain’s European champions Real Madrid but he told The Times he is happy at Chelsea and agrees with manager Maurizio Sarri over his tactics.

The 28-year-old Chelsea and Belgium playmaker — a pivotal figure in his country’s best ever performance at the World Cup finishing third last year — said Sarri’s approach is vastly different to those of his two previous managers at the London club Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte. Sarri has had a mixed first season since arriving from Napoli, an abject 4-0 defeat to Bournemouth last month being perhaps the nadir.

Chelsea are involved in a three-way dogfight — with Arsenal and a resurgent Manchester United — for the fourth and final Champions League spot.

Hazard, though, is content with Sarri’s style. “Possession! Possession! The manager likes possession!” said Hazard, who spoke to The Times on a visit to a school for Chelsea Foundation talking about diversity and equality. “He’s a lot about statistics. Numbers. Possession. Shooting. Goal opportunity. “In the past we used to play more counterattack. “It is different with Sarri than with Conte and Mourinho. “We are still learning about his concept. We are doing well. I like this kind of football.”

Hazard, who admits when he was a child he used to support France more than Belgium and wore a Zinedine Zidane shirt, is clear about his admiration for former banker Sarri.

“Sarri is a great manager,” said Hazard of the 60-year-old coach. “He’s an old man, but the way he thinks is the same way I think about football.”

Hazard usually plays on the left now that Gonzalo Higuain has arrived to play central striker with either Pedro or Willian often on the other flank.

Hazard, who says it is nice to be able to go to restaurants or the cinema with his wife Natacha and three children and not be approached the whole time, as he is in Belgium, is keen to emphasise his philosophy as a player is dedicated to the overall team performance.