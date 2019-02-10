close
Sun Feb 10, 2019
AFP
February 10, 2019

Rugby: Uruguay trounce Chile

Sports

MONTEVIDEO: Joaquin Prada and Diego Magno scored tries to spark Uruguay over Chile 20-5 Friday to take the lead of the Americas Rugby Championship.

The Teros jumped atop the table at 2-0 with eight points in the North and South America version of Europe’s Six Nations tournament. But first-round co-leaders United States and the Argentina second-tier squad meet Saturday with the winner jumping back atop the table thanks at least to a first-match bonus point. Canada also will visit Brazil on Saturday.

Chile’s Condores suffered their 16th consecutive defeat in Americas matches over three years. Uruguay opened scoring in the 16th minute on Andres Vilaseca’s penalty kick and Prada’s try 10 minutes later with a Vilaseca conversion boosted the lead to 10-0 at half-time.

