Ali Imran aims to hit fastest PSL ton

ISLAMABAD: Talented all-rounder Ali Imran eyes AB de Villier’s wicket and fastest Pakistan Super League (PSL) century as he left his home city Islamabad to figure in his debut edition.

Talking to media ahead of his departure to Karachi enroute Dubai, Ali Imran said he was eager to make his presence felt in the 4th edition. “If given opportunity to represent Karachi Kings I would target De Villier wicket and a fast century of the PSL,” Ali Imran who was picked in the Emerging Category, said.

The all rounder springs into limelight with attacking century for the PTV in the domestic one-day cricket and then went on to represent Pakistan Emerging side in UAE. “I have trained hard all these months in an effort to get into best shape for the most demanding of the leagues. I know well the competition is fierce and demanding. Getting into top shape was my aim,” he said.

The all rounder said his efforts would be to make his presence felt for the Kings and help them scoop the 4th edition title. “I want to play my role in Karachi Kings win in the League. I am confident that the team would go on win the 4th edition under the captaincy of Imad Wasim. Kings is the most balanced side having all potential to win the fourth edition.”

Ali Imran who also represented Pakistan A said his effort would be to perform outstandingly in the league and go on to represent the country in international matches. “I am hopeful of earning a place on the national team by putting up decent show in the PSL. I believe good and consistent performance would earn me a place in the national side. I have worked hard and hopefully the effort would pay me in the long run,” Ali Imran who accompanied his captain Imad Wasim to Karachi Saturday, said.