Plantation drive kicks off

Rawalpindi: ommissioner Rawalpindi Judat Ayaz has inaugurated tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at his office here Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that it was the moral duty of every one to keep the environment clean and green adding that global warming was a grave issue that needed to be tackled accordingly.

“The desired results from the plantation campaign, being launched, can only be achieved by ensuring the cooperation and practical involvement of citizens in this environment conservation drive,”?he added.

He went on saying that trees are the heart of the planet earth as they purify the ambiance and maintain the temperature.