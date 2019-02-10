close
Sun Feb 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 10, 2019

Tree plantation drive launched in Mansehra

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 10, 2019

MANSEHRA: A tree plantation drive was launched in the district on Saturday under 10 billion tree tsunami project initiated by the federal government in the country.

“The department concerned has started planting over 2.7 million saplings in the district, which not only bring major change in environment but also prevent landslide in the district,” Ziaul Haq, the deputy commissioner, told a ceremony held in connection with the launching of tree plantation driver here.

Ziaul Haq formally inaugurated the plantation drive in the district after planting a sapling on the premises of the Government Higher Secondary School for Boys.

He said that planting more trees was a must to curb pollution in the country.

“I appeal students and other segments of society to come forward to play their due role in making country green and pollution-free,” the official added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan