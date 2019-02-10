Tree plantation drive launched in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A tree plantation drive was launched in the district on Saturday under 10 billion tree tsunami project initiated by the federal government in the country.

“The department concerned has started planting over 2.7 million saplings in the district, which not only bring major change in environment but also prevent landslide in the district,” Ziaul Haq, the deputy commissioner, told a ceremony held in connection with the launching of tree plantation driver here.

Ziaul Haq formally inaugurated the plantation drive in the district after planting a sapling on the premises of the Government Higher Secondary School for Boys.

He said that planting more trees was a must to curb pollution in the country.

“I appeal students and other segments of society to come forward to play their due role in making country green and pollution-free,” the official added.