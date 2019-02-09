Pak women aim to bounce back in 2nd ODI

DUBAI: Pakistan are hoping to make a strong comeback in the second match of the One-Day International series against the West Indies after the 146-run loss in the series opener at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, says a PCB release.

The two teams who are aiming to win the series and collect valuable ICC Women’s Championship points, in the ongoing fourth round, meet at the ICC Academy Dubai for the match on Saturday morning.

The two teams rested on Friday, Javeria Khan who captained Pakistan in the opening match is hoping of a turnaround in the do-or-die match for her team.

“We are confident of making a comeback in the second match, the players who got injured on Thursday have had a day to recover, hope that we can play our best eleven tomorrow,” Javeria said.

West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor is pleased with her team’s performance on Thursday; her aim is to finish the series off on Saturday.

“We had a good game on Thursday and it is nice to have the two championship points with the win, the plan is to finish the series (take an unassailable lead) with a victory in the second game,” Taylor said.

Captain Bismah Maroof who was injured during the training session on Wednesday has made good progress in the last two days. The decision on her availability in Saturday’s match will be taken in the morning.

Opener Nahida Khan is also making a recovery; she was injured while batting on Thursday (knock on her helmet’s visor while attempting a pull shot).

Opening bowler Aimen Anwar injured her hamstring during the West Indies innings, the decision of playing Nahida and Aimen will be taken in the morning.