Descon bag Premier League Cricket trophy

LAHORE: Descon clinched the second edition of Premier Super League in a row after defeating IPC by six wickets in the final played at LCCA ground.

IPC, batting first, set a target of 135 runs with Waleed Tabraiz scoring 49 and Fahad Ihsan 38 runs. Awais Mughal bagged three wickets and Waseem William got two. Descon chased the target for the loss of four wickets to win the second consecutive title of Premier Super League. Salman Sadiq struck 45 runs and Muhammad Mubashir 36.

After the final, a colorful concluding ceremony was held where Muhammad Mubashir and Waseem William were awarded joint men of the match. Mazhar Hussain from Honda was named the best bowler, Zohaib Shahid from ICI Pakistan best batsman, Muhammad Aqeel from Honda best fielder, Shan Ahmad from Akzonobel best wicketkeeper, Waheed Anwar from IPC highest sixes award whereas fairplay award went to UBS XI.

Chief organiser of the league Faheem Mukhtar Butt thanked all team captains for their cooperation during the tournament