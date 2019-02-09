Teachers on daily wages appeal for regularisation

Islamabad:The teachers on daily wages working in the federal public schools and colleges Friday demanded of the government to fulfil its promise of their permanent regularisation.

The delegation of teachers including Tahir Abbasi, Muhammad Umair, Muhammad Habib ur Rehman, Sabeen Shakeel, Zubair Ahmad, Iftikhar Ahmad, Muhammad Lateef, Khalid Mahmood, Abdul Qadir, Junaid Kiynai and Shahid Jahangir told this agency that the issue of daily wages employees was still lingering and needed to be resolved at earliest.

The teachers also demanded to formulate a system under which their salaries could be transferred directly in their bank accounts. They called for release of withheld salaries of 89 computer teachers, lab incharges and lab attendants.

They urged Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to make permanent appointments of employees from grade one to 14, while implementing the High Court order in this regard.

The High Court Islamabad to this effect has given a detailed decision which stated that FDE has the authority for permanent appointment of the employees from grade one to 14. They also appealed the Prime Minister, Minister for Finance and Minister for Education to resolve their long standing issues including their permanent appointments.

They said that their postings had been made in the educational institutions established in the far flung areas of city. There was no regular posting and transferring system of these teachers.

Especially, they said, the women teachers were more affected due to their postings in rural areas. They said that the teachers with PhD, MPhil and Master degrees qualification were being paid only Rs15,000 per month salary which was injustice with them.