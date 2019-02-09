40 furniture shops burnt

LAHORE :At least 40 shops of furniture were burnt when a fire erupted at a furniture market on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road on Friday early in the morning.

At least 10 fire tenders of Rescue 1122 controlled the fire after hectic efforts of many hours. However, no loss of life or injury to anyone was reported.

Rescuers said the fire erupted due to short circuit which engulfed all shops within no time. The furniture worth hundreds of thousands of rupees was reduced to ashes. The owners of the shops alleged that the rescue teams reached the spot at least one hour late which resulted in massive loss. However, Rescue officials said the teams reached within the standard time. The owner of a shop said that the fire erupted due to the sparking in the Lesco transmission lines. The rescuers first got the supply disconnected and then started operation.

CCTV cameras: The head of Special Monitoring Unit for Punjab Chief Minister, Fazeel Asif, met the inspector general of police, Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi at Central Police Office on Friday.

The IG briefed him about all the initiatives taken by Punjab Police and said that the process of video monitoring of all SHOs had been started in order to provide timely justice to public and save their precious time and money.

The IG said that CCTV cameras had been installed in the offices of all SHOs of 36 districts across the province and they had been made bound to remain in their offices for minimum two hours for the public. With the help of the cameras, direct monitoring will be done from the Central Police Office.

The DIG IT and DIG Discipline were also present. They briefed Fazeel Asif on the front desk, 8787 IGP Complaint Cell, police service centres and especially about the working of Khidmat countres and provision of relief to public by these projects.

gangs: On the directions of Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi, an inter-provincial meeting was held at Circuit House Kashmore under the leadership of DG Khan RPO Muhammad Umer Sheikh regarding action plan against criminal gangs in tri-border junction areas of Punjab and to review security situation of that area.

The RPOs of Bahawalpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Sibbi, DPOs of Rajanpur Rahimyar Khan, Ghotki, Kashmor, Jaccobabad, Dera Bugti, DCs of Rajanpur, Dera Bugti, Kashmor, representatives of intelligence agencies and officers of Rangers attended the meeting.

In the meeting, the network of criminal gangs residing in tri-border junction areas was discussed in detail and it was decided that transportation of weapons by criminals in these areas would be reduced by following strict line of action. The joint border patrolling will also be enhanced besides establishment of joint pickets in the areas. The mutual coordination and constant communication among the provinces in order to secure tri-border junction was emphasised in the meeting.

Moreover, the information regarding criminals in border areas will not only be shared among provinces but a strict joint action will also be taken against the criminal gangs so that a peaceful environment may be provided to the people of the areas.

Security: The security of the mosques and other religious places, including Imambargahs, remained tight in the metropolis on Friday. The security was tightened on the directions of DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas Nazir. All the SPs, DSPs and their sub-ordinate officers personally reviewed and ensured tight security arrangements at all the religious places. Police checked all the vehicles and persons at the entry and exit points of the City.

Moreover, on the instructions of DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas Nair, search operations were conducted around the sensitive areas. Heavy contingents of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite Force, other security agencies participated in the search operations. Lahore Police checked suspicious persons in various parts of the City with the help of biometric and latest android devices. According to a spokesperson for Lahore Police, the ongoing search operations were to create a sense of security among the citizens and maintain law and order in the provincial capital.

arrested: Model Town division police, in a crackdown, claimed to have arrested 326 criminals and seized arms and drugs. The police arrested 326 persons and seized 15 pistols, two rifles, bullets, more than 07kg charas and 534 litre liquor.

SP Muhammad Ali Waseem had directed the DSPs and SHOs to take strict action against criminal gangs. Accordingly, Model Town division police busted Shabir Dacoit Gang and recovered bikes, spare parts, mobiles, two pistols and bullets from them.

Moreover, four proclaimed offenders in cases of cheque bounce, dacoity and burglary and seven court absconders were also arrested. A woman proclaimed offender namely Khaidi and other POs Muhammad Shoukat wanted by Gulshan-e-Iqbal police and Gulsher wanted by Kahna police and Ali Hassan wanted by Bhera, Sargodha, police were arrested by Model Town division police.

The police seized more than Rs 77,000 from accused gamblers.