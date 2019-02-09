Bao Rizwan takes oath as Punjab minister

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar on Friday administered oath to PML-Q’s Bao Rizwan as provincial minister at Governor House. In a meeting attended by CM Usman Buzdar and Minister Bao Rizwan with Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar, consensus on working together in Punjab and Centre has been achieved, said a handout. Moonis Elahi, PTI Secretary General Arshad Dad, IGP Punjab and others attended the oath-taking ceremony.

The governor said that all coalition partners, including PML-Q are on same page. “Everyone wants progress in country, people have given us mandate for five years, we will complete our tenure” he said.

After ceremony, the governor met Chief Minister, Minister Bao Rizwan and PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi. All leaders agreed to solve the problems of country as per vision of Imran Khan. The PTI government is already making all decisions by taking on board all allies and we will continue this practice in future as well.