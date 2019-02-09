Khawaja Hassan Muttaqi passes away

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Khawaja Hassan Muttaqi — son-in-law of the late founder of Jang Group Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman, brother-in-law of Mir Javed Rahman and Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, and elder brother of of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Jawwad S. Khawaja — passed away here Friday. He was 73. Funeral prayers will take place at Badr Masjid, Abu Bakr Block, New Garden Town, at 12:45PM today (Saturday).
