ABL organizes seminar on ‘Transition from Family Owned to Corporate Structure’

Peshawar: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, ABL CRBG-North and RMG organized a seminar on “Transition from Family Owned structure to corporate structure” recently at Peshawar, which was chaired by Mr. Muhammad Kamran Shehzad (Ex-Deputy Governor, SBP).

The objective of the seminar was to sensitize the participants with the opportunities that exist in Pakistan to evolve and grow their family owned businesses through transition of a family business into corporate structure by the means of financial inclusion, tax payments, and hiring of skilled labor and professionals.

The seminar was attended by the bank’s existing and prospective relationships from different segments of the economy including KPK trade bodies, KPK Chamber of Commerce, KPK Women Chamber, SMEDA, Honey Bee Association, Marble Association, SIDB, Gems and Jewelry and Tribal Chamber of Commerce etc.****