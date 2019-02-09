Dr Shamshad to chair Karandaaz BoD

ISLAMABAD: Dr Shamshad Akhtar, renowned economist and former central bank governor, has been appointed as the new chairperson on the board of directors (BoD) of Karandaaz Pakistan, an announcement said on Friday.

Dr Shamshad Akhtar has replaced Dr Ishrat Husain, who had been chairing the Karandaaz board since its inception in 2014. Hussain stepped down following his appointment as advisor to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on institutional reforms and austerity.

Dr Akhtar has had a broad-based development career in leading national and multilateral organisations spanning over 37 years. She has served as the governor of State Bank of Pakistan, under secretary general of the Economic and Social Commission of the Asia and Pacific (UNESCAP), senior special advisor on economics and finance and assistant secretary general UN, the UN Secretary General’s G20 Sherpa, vice president, Middle East and North Africa at the World Bank, and senior special advisor to the president of Asian Development Bank.