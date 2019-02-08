Characters in Asghar Khan case conspired against BB: PPPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Secretary Information Dr Nafisa Shah has said that if all the characters in Asghar Khan Case are exposed then it will mean those who conspired against Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto will also be exposed, adding still their followers are busy conspiring against PPP and its leadership.

Dr Nafisa Shah in a statement said that the nation has no trust in FIA as it is under a “puppet prime minister” who has also been a conspirator in the past against Benazir Bhutto. “People like the puppet PM are harming democracy and giving democracy a bad name,” she said.

Dr Shah said that the PPP is targeted because it believes in the power of people and will continue to do so. She demanded that the interview of Abdus Sattar Eidhi should also be made part of inquiry of Asghar Khan Case in which he said that General Hameed Gul and Imran Khan were blackmailing him to become part of conspiracy against Benazir Bhutto. She said that it is ironic that the case which should be heard in Karachi is being heard in Rawalpindi. “The PPP has always been a target of injustices,” she concluded.