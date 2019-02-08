Aasia is free, can leave Pakistan: Qureshi

LONDON: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday said Aasia Bibi was in Pakistan and she was a free person now after the Supreme Court verdict in a blasphemy case.

Last month, the Supreme Court rejected a review petition challenging the top court’s decision to acquit Aasia.

“She is a free person. The Supreme Court has found her innocent. They have acquitted her,” Qureshi said in interview with the BBC.

Qureshi said Aasia was free to leave and the government would protect her for the rest of her life if she chose to remain in Pakistan. “We have asked friends around the world if they want to help her.”

He said quiet diplomacy was the way forward if someone wanted to help Aasia Bibi.

Speaking on the protests which took place after her acquittal, the foreign minister said a clear action had been taken against those who had challenged the state writ.

“People were taken into custody and put behind bars.” The minister stressed that the government policy was that the blasphemy law should not be misused by anyone. On the issue of Kashmir, Qureshi said Pakistan wanted peace in the region but was concerned about the deteriorating human rights conditions in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

“The Indians are not managing their side well. The UN Commission and the All Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir have also highlighted atrocities and human right violations in their reports,” he said.

Responding to criticism of Pakistan, the minister said, “We have opened up our side of Kashmir. Any British citizen who wants to visit our side of Kashmir is welcome. We have nothing to hide.”

On Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process, Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan had stated in the very beginning that there was no military solution to the conflict.

“What is required is a negotiated political settlement. Now the Trump administration has expressed interest to engage. Pakistan facilitated and we are facilitating and those talks have been constructive.”

“The Afghan government realises that there is a considerable part of the country which is not under their control. So new realism is setting in and a more realistic approach is being adopted.”

“A reset is taking place in the US-Pakistan relationship. The Americans have more confidence in this government.”

Asked about the Director of US National Intelligence telling a Senate Committee that Pakistan still provided a safe haven to terrorists, the minister replied: “Come and see for yourself the dramatic improvement which has taken place on our side of the border. A lot needs to be done on the other side. If there are any safe havens they are on the other side. We have cleared our side.” Qureshi also said Prime Minister Imran Khan was ready to meet US President Donald Trump. “Imran Khan will meet anyone if it’s Pakistan’s national interest.”