Mujeeb out of Afghan squad for Ireland Test

KABUL: Mujeeb ur Rahman has been left out of Afghanistan’s Test squad for their forthcoming assignment against Ireland in Dehradun.

The 17-year-old spinner played the country’s inaugural Test match against India last June and conceded 75 runs for a solitary wicket in the 15 overs he bowled.The selectors have added three new players to the 14-man squad who were not with the squad in Bengaluru - left-arm fast bowler Waqar Salamkheil, batsman Ikram Ali Khil and all-rounder Sharafuddin Ashraf. Ali Khil is also part of the ODI squad. Salamkheil and Ali Khil are yet to play an international game while Sharafuddin has been involved with the national set-up, having represented Afghanistan in 14 ODIs and six T20Is.

Test squad: Asghar Afghan (C), M Shahzad, Ihsan Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Nasir Jamal, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ikram Ali Khil, M Nabi, Rashid Khan, Wafadar Momand, Yamin Ahmadzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Waqar Salamkheil.