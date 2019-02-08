close
Fri Feb 08, 2019
KI
Khalid Iqbal
February 8, 2019

No public transport for new airport

Islamabad

KI
Khalid Iqbal
February 8, 2019

Rawalpindi : All private transport companies have refused to ply buses from Rawalpindi to Islamabad International Airport, which is around 43 kilometres away from the city.

Talking to ‘The News’ District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Secretary Khalid Yameen Satti here on Thursday, people travelling from the city to new airport have been facing problems due to absence of a proper transport system. “They have to rely on taxis, which are quite costly,” he added.

District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Secretary Khalid Yameen Satti said transporters want us to fix per passenger fare for one side from Rawat to new Islamabad International Airport at Rs270. “But we want to fix this fare at Rs100 to Rs130 per passenger and both sides have yet to reach a settlement over the issue,” he added.

The passengers have appealed to concerned authority to ply buses from Rawalpindi to new airport at the earliest to facilitate them. They said that they are only relying on cab system, which are not affordable for them.

