Officers transferred, posted

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Thursday issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers.

Momin Agha (awaiting posting) has been posted as Secretary Information vice Bilal Ahmad Butt already transferred and posted as Chief Economist Planning & Development Department. Alamgir Ahmad Khan, Secretary Mines & Minerals, has been transferred and directed to report the S&GAD for further orders. Amir Ijaz Akbar, Member Judicial-V/ Chief Settlement Commissioner Board of Revenue (on officiating basis), has been transferred and posted as Secretary Mines & Minerals, Asadullah Faiz, Commissioner Gujranwala, as Member Judicial-V/ Chief Settlement Commissioner BoR, Waqas Ali Mahmood (awaiting posting) as Commissioner Gujranwala, Capt (R) Muhammad Mahmood, OSD, as Secretary Higher Education. Mian Behzad Adil, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Rawalpindi, has been transferred and directed to report the S&GAD till further orders. Zaigham Nawaz (awaiting posting) has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Rawalpindi.

WCLA: Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government College University (GCU) for promoting tourism & cultural activities.

Officials said the agreement was signed for a period of five years. The agreement was signed at GCU by WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari and GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah.

According to the agreement, GCU will provide WCLA with research and history on the Walled City of Lahore. WCLA will provide GCU students with an opportunity to showcase their talent along with free guided tours of the Walled City Lahore to enable students to learn about the Mughal architecture, culture and history.

The DG WCLA said, “I am happy that universities are showing interest in the promotion of heritage and culture. GCU has set a good example for this initiative and support for tourism. WCLA is making all out effort for the promotion of tourism & cultural activities inside the walled city”.

seminar: An international seminar on history and future of Punjabi language was held at the Government College University Lahore here on Thursday under the auspices of its Punjabi Department.

Eminent writer Main Ijaz ul Hassan chaired the one-day seminar which also was marked by a key note address from eminent Indian Punjabi writer and journalist Sukirat. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah also attended the seminar.

Addressing the students, Sukirat stressed that the gap between Punjabi, spoken in India and Pakistani, was widening and concrete measures were needed to be taken by in intellectuals, artists, researchers and teachers and writers to bridge the gap. Main Ijaz ul Hassan highlighted a need to promote Punjabi literature among the youth.

GCU Punjabi Department Chairperson Prof Dr Muhammad Saeed Khawar Bhutta apprised the audience about the history of Punjabi Language and literature in sub-continent.