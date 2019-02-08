close
Fri Feb 08, 2019
February 8, 2019

Work on education

Newspost

February 8, 2019

Our leaders know that our country has a low literacy rate and that its quality of education is poorer in comparison to advanced countries. Despite knowing this bitter truth, our current government is only focusing on how to fight with the opposition.

Our government has been unable to make new technological advancements in the education sector so far. It is disappointing that education, which is necessary for the rapid progress of any nation as it plays a vital role in technological improvement and economic advancement, is being neglected by the authorities concerned.

Siraj Ahmed Narejo

Naudero

