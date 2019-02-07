Addict kills wife, sister-in-law

SARGODHA: A drug addict Wednesday killed his wife and sister-in-law over a minor domestic issue in Shahpur police limits.

According to police, Tariq of village Kot Pehlwan exchanged harsh words with his wife Kausar Bibi and in a fit of rage, he inflicted critical injuries on his wife and her sister Riffat, leaving them dead on the spot. Police have arrested the accused and his brother.

Spring plantation drive: The spring plantation drive under the Prime Minister s Green Pakistan programme will start from February 9 across the division.

The drive would be inaugurated by Commissioner Mehmood Hassan.

It was informed by caretaker Conservator of Forests Imran Riaz in a meeting here at Commissioner House on Wednesday.

He said a total of 1.2 million saplings would be planted in all the four district of the division including Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakhar and Mianwali current year.

11 gamblers held: Police Wednesday claimed to have arrested 11 gamblers and recovered 13 motorcycles from their possession in Mela police limits.

Mela police raided Mela village and arrested 11 gamblers and recovered 13 motorcycles, cell phones and Rs50,000 from their possession.

The accused were identified as Sikandar Hayat, Sarfraz, Sheraz, Tariq, Zubair, Muhammad Ansar, Aslam, Khurram and two others. A case has been registered against the accused.