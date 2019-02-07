Man killed, 11 injured in accident

LAKKI MARWAT: A man was killed and 11 others, including two women, were wounded when two passenger buses collided here on Wednesday.

Police and witnesses said that the accident occurred near Baistkhel on busy Indus Highway. They said that a coach going to Bannu from Tajori town had a head-on collision with another coach coming from opposite direction. “Muqarrab Khan, driver of the coach, which was on way to Bannu from Tajori, died on the spot while 11 people including two women were injured,” said a police official. They said that the wounded passengers included Khalid Raza, Ishfaq, Durmarjan, Rahatullah, Noor Khan, Irfanullah, M Ali Shah, Gul Saeed, Asmatullah, Nazmeena and Somia. The injured and the body were shifted to a hospital in the Naurang town from where three wounded men were referred to Bannu due to their critical condition.