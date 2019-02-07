KP govt constitutes Provincial Finance Commission

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has constituted a Provincial Finance Commission to carry out its mandated functions and responsibilities provided in Chapter XI, (section 52 and 53) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Act, 2013.

According to an official handout, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, the finance minister, will be its chairman and Minister for Local Government Elections and Rural Development Shahram Khan Tarakai will be the co-chairman.

Similarly, Arshad Ayub Khan, MPA nominated by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, MPA nominated by the leader of opposition of the provincial assembly, Shakeel Qadir Khan, secretary to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department, Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Planning & Development Department, Zahir Shah, secretary Local Government, Elections & Rural Development Department, Zakaullah Khattak, secretary Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Department, Azizullah Alizai, nazim district council Dera Ismail Khan, Niaz Ahmad, nazim district council Shangla, Aslam Hayat Khan, nazim tehsil council Ghazi (Haripur) and Aizazullah, nazim tehsil council Serai Naurang (Lakki Marwat) will be members of the Provincial Finance Commission.

The Finance Department shall provide secretarial support and render assistance to the Provincial Finance Commission.

NAB says tax collection on Frontier Road illegal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched a campaign against illegal tax collection.

The NAB through a communiqué said that illegal toll tax was being collected on the Frontier Road by some individuals posing as Peshawar Development Authority (PDA)-appointed tax collectors. This was a gross violation of the laws and causing a public nuisance, it said, adding, the PDA reported the issue to the deputy commissioner. However, no action was taken.

The NAB took cognisance of the matter, it said, adding, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was directed to take strict action against such illegal tax collection. The general public was also advised not to pay any toll tax at the checkposts, which had been established illegally.

The people were asked to report to the authorities concerned if they were deprived of the right to pass without paying tax.