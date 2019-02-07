Literary Festival to start on 22nd

LAHORE: The seventh edition of the three-day annual Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) will be held from Feb 22 to Feb 24 at Alhamra Arts Centre.

This year’s lineup of thinkers and opinion makers from Pakistan and abroad includes Leila Aboulela, Eugene Rogan, Ayesha Jalal, Spiro Pollalis, Katherine Schofield, Francesca Orsini, Anissa Helou, Harriet Sandys, Rick Stroud, Mirza Waheed, Sanam Maher, Emily Hannam, Jamal Mahjoub.

Last year’s home edition featured Booker winner Ben Okri, Pulitzer winner Paul Salopek, Lucknow-based Urdu novelist Anis Ashfaq, Emmy winner Riz Ahmed, Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh and author and presenter Reza Aslan.

The programme of the festival would be announced later. The first-ever edition of Lahore Literary Festival was kicked off in February 2013 with the return of author and activist Tariq Ali to the Pakistani stage.

Lahore Literary Festival explores the dialogue and interface between literature and the arts that shape our cultural, social, economic and political frameworks. The festival aims to bring together and celebrate the diverse and pluralistic literary traditions of Lahore.

Lahore Literary Festival features discussions on a variety of subjects, including fiction and nonfiction writing, music, painting, filmmaking, architecture and politics, to reclaim Lahore’s rich and varied literary traditions.