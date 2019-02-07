Buzdar approves Sehat Insaf Card

LAHORE

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has accorded approval to the launch of Sehat Insaf Card (SIC) programme for southern Punjab districts. It has been decided to introduce Sehat Insaf Card in Rajanpur district during the third week of this month.

In this regard, the chief minister has said people of Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Muzaffargarh districts will also be issued Sehat Insaf Card (SIC) to facilitate them on their doorsteps. Every family would spend up to Rs 7.20 lakh on free medical facilities while the expenditure will be borne out by the government.

The government has provided the facility of treatment of all the diseases through this card and the expenditures of transportation from residence to hospital and vice versa will also be given.

He said Sehat Insaf Card is a great gift for the people of Punjab as people are being provided best healthcare facilities by the PTI government. Marked improvement has been ensured in health sector. We will fulfil every promise made with the people and no one will be deprived of best healthcare facilities, he added.

Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid and Secretary Specialized Health and Medical Education called on Usman Buzdar at his office and apprised him about the salient features of Sehat Insaf Card.

PSL matches: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office here on Wednesday in which security related matters and arrangements of Pakistan Super League-IV were reviewed in detail.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said the Punjab government will make the best arrangements for PSL-IV matches to be played in Lahore and foolproof security will be provided to the players.

The Punjab government will extend every possible support to Pakistan Cricket Board and best facilities will be arranged for cricket enthusiasts. He said match related arrangements should be better than previous year and all the line departments should perform their duties with best coordination and diligence. Foolproof security should be ensured and other related arrangements should also be superb, he added.

The chief minister said cabinet committee for law and order should regularly monitor the security arrangements of the matches. He hoped that people will enjoy international standard cricket and the soft image of the country will also be promoted.

The cricket stadiums will regain their glory and splendour and the fans will enjoy a good play of cricket in the PSL-IV, he added. Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani, ACS (Home), CCPO Lahore, Commissioner Lahore Division and officials concerned attended the meeting.