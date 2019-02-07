Pakistan paired with India in Davis Cup draw

LONDON: Pakistan were drawn at home to India on Wednesday in an Asian Davis Cup qualifying tie that could present political problems.

In a tough clash, Pakistan will look to shock India and advance to the World Group qualifying round. India are seeded No.1 in the Asia Pacific draw on the basis of the world rankings.

India froze all sporting ties between the countries after the attacks on Mumbai in 2008.“AITA does not have a choice,” the All India Tennis Association Secretary General Hironmoy Chatterjee told Indian news agency PTI.

“We have to follow the government policy. We will speak to the government to know. They have not allowed any sports team to travel to Pakistan.” The tie is due to be played in September.

There is a long history of sporting boycotts between the countries and no foreign cricket team has toured Pakistan since Pakistan hosted Uzbekistan and South Korea last year on grass courts in Islamabad.

India and Pakistan have met six times in the competition, though three of those meetings came in consecutive seasons from 1962-64. India have won every time, racking up an emphatic 23-4 aggregate score in total rubbers.

India have played in Pakistan twice, both times in Lahore, but the most recent of those visits was in March 1964, with India winning 4-0.The two nations met at a neutral venue, in Kuala Lumpur, in 1972. Pakistan have visited India since, losing at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, 3-2, in 2006. That was the only time Pakistan have taken India to the final rubber. “It’s a good draw for us with the depth in our team,” said Mahesh Bhupathi, who played in the winning doubles pair in 2006 and is now India’s Davis Cup captain.